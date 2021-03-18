Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
March 17 update on Kuhio Highway closures

Posted on Mar 17, 2021

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is updating on continued closures of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) on the north shore of Kauai at mile marker 1 approaching Hanalei Bridge (“Hanalei Hill”).

Emergency access for responders continued today and was coordinated with construction activities to prepare the highway for opening to vehicular traffic. As a reminder, access is currently limited to emergency and essential vehicles as authorized by the County. Details on the plan for public access will be finalized after a site visit and coordination activities tomorrow. Current target for limited public access based on work production is Saturday, March 20.

Construction activities today included:

  • Completion of installation of the chain link fence on top of the mauka barriers. The fencing will be backed by plywood to reduce loose soils falling on the roadway. The plywood backing is halfway completed.
  • Ground survey of the slope monitoring system was completed. This system will alert responders to potential movement of the slope and will serve as an advance warning system while the long-term mitigations are being constructed.
  • Trimming back of vegetation on the slope to facilitate tie in to anchored mesh system.
  • Preparation of the slope for initial soil nail installation to stabilize the slope.

Monitoring of the road above the Hanalei Hills landslide, Kuhio Highway between Kolopua Apartments and Hanalei Plantation Road, will continue and HDOT will maintain this closure until the automated GPS monitoring is completed.

Daily updates and photos will be posted at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/2021-hanalei-hill-landslide/ until highway access for the communities of Hanalei, Wainiha, and Haena is restored.

Photos of work at Hanalei Hills on March 17, 2021 can be found at:

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/hanalei-hill-20210317-1.jpg

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/hanalei-hill-20210317-2.jpg

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/hanalei-hill-20210317-3.jpg

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/hanalei-hill-20210317-4-rotated.jpg

###

