Bonnie Holub Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PANACEA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golf is among the most frustrating games a person can play. The game is designed to intimidate: the distance, the water, the sand traps, the rough, the trees, the weather. Even elite professional golfers can be pushed to the point of wanting to break a club over their knees.

In golf, as in life, when you're feeling confident, the pin looks closer, the cup looks wider. When you're not confident, the hole may seem too far away, but nothing has changed about the distance except your perception of it.

America’s foremost golf instructor Jim Flick once said, “Ninety percent of golf is mental, and the other 10 percent is mental, too.”

Life coach Bonnie Holub helps women golfers improve their golf games and transform their lives. The principles she uses as a life coach are the same principles a golf coach would use to teach the mental side of golf.

When the ball has left the tee and it's going wherever it's going to go, there are so many life lessons in that moment about yourself. You can't change where the ball went after it's already gone there. You can only respond to it in a way that will help you move forward.

Golf is often referred to as a metaphor for life. Bonnie can take any challenge on the golf course and apply it to life; she can take any challenge in life and apply it to the golf course.

“Thoughts cause feelings, which causes our actions, which cause our results,” says Bonnie. “If you think you can't do something, there's a much higher percentage that you won't be able to do it. The only thing that changes is your thought. The good news is we can control our thoughts. We can change our thoughts at will. It just takes practice.”

As a coach, Bonnie focuses primarily on mind management and self-confidence.

“You golf the way you live life, and you live life the way you golf. How you handle challenges in golf is how they will handle problems in real life. It's your same brain with your same habit habits and your same thoughts. It's your same thought processes. Just as negative thoughts do not serve us on the golf course, negative self-talk in life is counterproductive. So one of the greatest gifts of golf is knowing more about yourself. It's unavoidable.”

Bonnie writes an advice column for the Ladies Professional Golf Association website. Her LPGA column is titled “Ask Bonnie.” She answers questions regarding the “human side” of golf. She’s addressed questions regarding the anxiety around playing golf with male office colleagues, a playing partner who is mis-counting her strokes, and worrying about what other players are thinking, among others.

Close Up Radio will feature Bonnie Holub in an interview with Jim Masters on March 22nd at 12pm EST

