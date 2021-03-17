Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 3.17.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Susan Philip, 47, of San Francisco, has been appointed Deputy Director of Health Care Delivery Systems at the Department of Health Care Services. Philip has been Senior Healthcare Management Consultant and Director of Public Sector Markets for MedInsight at Milliman Inc. since 2013. She was a Management and Health Care Consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton from 2011 to 2013. Philip was Director of the California Health Benefits Review Plan at the University of California, Office of the President from 2003 to 2011. She was a Medicare Consultant at Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. from 2001 to 2003. Philip was Project Manager at Pacific Business Group on Health from 2000 to 2001. She was a Policy Analyst at the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission from 1998 to 2000. Philip is a member of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society and AcademyHealth, and serves on the Board of Directors at SafeHouse in San Francisco. She earned a Master of Public Policy degree in health policy and nonprofit studies from the Georgetown University School of Public Policy. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $170,004. Philip is a Democrat.

Dan W. Southard, 50, of Folsom, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the Department of Managed Health Care, where he has been Deputy Director at the Office of Plan Monitoring since 2016 and has served in several positions since 2012, including Health Program Manager III, II and I. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $162,900. Southard is registered without party preference.

Alexandre Makler, 53, of Berkeley, has been reappointed to the California Water Commission, where he has served since 2020. Makler has been Senior Vice President, West Region at Calpine Corporation since 2014, where he has held multiple positions since 1999, including Vice President of Strategic Origination and Development and Vice President/Assistant General Counsel. He was an Associate at Pillsbury Winthrop from 1998 to 1999 and at Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle from 1995 to 1998. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Makler is a Democrat.

Jose Solorio, 50, of Santa Ana, has been appointed to the California Water Commission. Solorio has been a Government Affairs Officer at Moulton Niguel Water District since 2018. He was a Santa Ana City Council Member from 2016 to 2020 and from 2000 to 2006, Senior Policy Advisor at Nossaman LLP from 2014 to 2017 and a California State Assemblymember for the 69th District from 2006 to 2012. Solorio was a Marketing Program Administrator and Government Relations Representative at the Orange County Transportation Authority from 1998 to 2006. Solorio earned a Master of Public Policy degree in government and business policy from Harvard University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Solorio is a Democrat.

Doug Bloch, 51, of Alameda, has been reappointed to the Commission on Health and Safety and Workers’ Compensation, where he has served since 2012. Bloch has been Political Director at Teamsters Joint Council 7 since 2010. He was the Port of Oakland Campaign Director for Change to Win from 2006 to 2010 and a Senior Research Analyst at Service Employees International Union Local 1877 from 2004 to 2006. Bloch held several positions at the California Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN) from 1999 to 2004, including Statewide Political Director and Executive Director. He was an organizer at the NGO Coordinating Committee for Northeast Thailand from 1999 to 2003. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Bloch is a Democrat.

Martin Brady, 59, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the Commission on Health and Safety and Workers’ Compensation, where he has served since 2012. Brady has been Executive Director at the Schools Insurance Authority since 1997, where he served as Prevention and Risk Management Manager from 1988 to 1997. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Brady is not registered to vote.

