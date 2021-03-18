How Business Centers are Embracing MORE THAN JUST AN OFFICE SPACE Concept

How Business Centers are making sure they prove to be the most viable option for every type of business so they can benefit from their offerings & packages.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA , March 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serviced offices are changing the landscape of office spaces as their number and demand have been increasing dramatically over the years, making it one of the fastest-growing and evolving sectors. Businesses no longer need to worry about longer contractual obligations since serviced offices have been introduced. From managing and moving in, IT infrastructure to enabling you to start working instantly serviced offices act as a catalyst in boosting business operations.If you are starting a new business or expanding into a new location, one of the most crucial decisions is to choose an office space and whether you want to own it or rent it or opt for a managed space. However, there are pros and cons to each option.Owning your own office space comes with a responsibility, overhead cost and huge capital investment. These factors can be a concern since there is a lot of working capital involved which can be utilized for the growth of the company. When you have a conventional office, the only perk you have is that you can personalize the design and maintain it the way you want. However, with that comes the responsibility of overhead costs, maintenance and other management costs.Today, many businesses prefer the convenience and flexibility of using a serviced office, due to the higher flexibility, practicality and cost benefits. From Global brands, SMEs, large businesses to startups and freelancers - business centers have a setup for everyone. With this, business centers are capturing major market share when it comes to creating a ‘Modern Office’ environment. The highlights of serviced office spaces are their end-to-end support and amenities, infrastructure and attractive packages that add to a lot of flexibility for business owners.How are Business Centers adding more value by going beyond providing physical office spaces?The global pandemic has caused many businesses to face challenges and one of the most important ones was changing the way of working. This changed the mindset of many businesses and helped them adapt to the shift in technology tools, flexible work cultures and collaborations, etc. New concepts such as remote working, hybrid working, project-based relocations, on-purpose meetings have become a part of office culture. DBS Business Centers - a pioneer in the office space industry with a presence in 9 self-owned Centers across 6 prime cities in India. They offer customized serviced office solutions, meeting and conference rooms , complete and flexible offices with more than 20000 Business clients. With 38 years in business, DBS Business centers are one of the most trusted and preferred office space providers in India.The serviced office industry is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9% and is expected to even grow further due to many companies resuming operations would prefer seeking desk spaces on flexible terms.Customization, security, location and environment have become the most important factors while choosing the right office space at business and employee levels. Apart from a professionally trained team and reputed address, more focus is laid on service quality and a strong supporting hand in helping businesses recover, operate smoothly and thrive.While the conventional benefits included - office area, layout, occupancy, support facilities, location, etc.Here’s what makes serviced offices all-inclusive business solutions:- Latest Technology upgrades as per the new collaboration methods- Extra Safety protocols and security support- An infrastructure that can be customized as per the unique requirements.- An environment that is conducive for today’s youth and offers peace of mind and comfort at work- Office space solutions to occupy different staff sizes- Housekeeping and hygiene maintenance services as per the latest guidelines- Serviced offices, single and team offices, complete offices, virtual offices- Strategic location to help businesses with the comfort of better connectivity and accessibility.- Flexible terms and custom solutions as per the business needs and changing economic conditions.- Instant access to working spaces to save time, cost and ensure smoother operationsBusiness centers are making sure they prove to be the most viable option for any type of business so that clients can benefit from their offerings and can adapt to the changing situations with minimal hassle.If you are looking for an office space for your business, DBS Business Centers can simplify your journey with its top-notch office solutions and professional work environment that can help your business thrive.For more information, email at sales@dbsindia.com.