Changing Media Consumption Behavior Rapidly Modifies Audio Equipment Market Trends

The demand for wireless audio equipment market is increasing rapidly due to the increasing popularity of mobile devices and changing media consumption behavior of consumers. Consumers are increasingly using mobile devices, tablets and laptops to wirelessly play audio on speakers. Such consumer behavior is driving the growth of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connected speakers. To capitalize on the growing popularity of wireless audio equipment, manufacturers such as Samsung, LG, Sony, Bose, Denon, DTS and Qualcomm are also launching wireless audio products or platforms. Popular Wi-Fi audio equipment include Sonos Wi-Fi speakers, Bose’s SoundTouch system, and Amazon’s Echo speakers.

Other audio equipment industry trends include mergers and acquisitions. In September 2019, the US based company Sonance announced that it entered into an agreement with James Loudspeaker to acquire James for an undisclosed amount. The aim of the deal is to combine engineering technology to reinforce their goal of providing superior acoustic performance in products by delivering innovative approaches. James Loudspeaker is a US based company and an innovator in both high performance residential and commercial audio solutions. It produces products for exclusive homes, forward-thinking businesses, and upscale marine applications.

Other major players covered in the audio equipment industry are Sennheiser, Yamaha, Audio-Tehcnica, Shure, AKG, Blue, Lewitt Audio, Sony, Takstar, MIPRO, Allen and heath, TOA, Wisycom, Beyerdynamic, Lectrosonic, Line6, Audix, DPA, Rode, Shoeps, Electro Voice, Telefunken, Clock Audio, Biamp, Symetrix, QSC, Polycom, Extron, Crestron, BSS, Roland Corporation.

The global audio equipment market size is expected to grow from $24.59 billion in 2020 to $28.54 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $28.71 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 0.1%.

The global audio equipment market is segmented by type into loudspeakers, microphones, amplifiers, turntables, others, by end user into B2B, B2C, by technology into wired, wireless, by price range into low, medium, high.

Audio Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides audio equipment market overview, forecast audio equipment market size and growth for the whole market, audio equipment market segments, and geographies, audio equipment market trends, audio equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

