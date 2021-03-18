Life’s Scars and Wisdom
Devangeo Hicks peels back the layers of his early life with an emotionally honest look at his childhood and young adulthoodCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking back on the past—childhood recollections of adventures, mischiefs, failures, and triumphs—most often than not makes us yearn for the past. However, some like Devangeo Hicks have suffered from great misfortunes at an early age. With memories of youth filled with trials and tribulations instead of the usual fun and play, one might find it easy to conclude that it would be better not to risk a backward glance at the past, for it will bring nothing more than pain and bitterness. Nevertheless, Devangeo proves us wrong. Devangeo writes Life's Scars and Wisdom to tell his readers that despite the tragedy of his life, he was able to come out on top of it all. He is the man that he is now because of all the pain he endured.
Life's Scars and Wisdom is a true story of endurance, resilience, unwavering faith, and holistic growth. It is not only the cathartic release of Devangeo's tragic beginning, but a gentle reminder that there is beauty after chaos, healing after suffering, and wisdom for each scar.
A book brimming with courage, bravery, and fulfillment, Life's Scars and Wisdom is Devangeo’s trophy for winning against life’s adversity.
