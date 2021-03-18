Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,112 in the last 365 days.

LeaseIPAddress Announced IPv4 Blocks in Eight European Geolocations

LeaseIPAddress.com

LeaseIPAddress.com

LeaseIPAddress (LIPA) announced IPv4 subnets with geolocation in the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and the United Kingdom.

About LeaseIPAddress.com (LIPA) LIPA is a provider of IPv4 or IPv6 resources in ARIN and RIPE regions. The company also offers Cloud IaaS and DRaaS solutions”
— Danail S.
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LeaseIPAddress (LIPA), a global provider of IP resources, services, and smart DRaaS solutions announced the availability of IPv4 subnets with geolocation in the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and the United Kingdom.

LIPA offers /24 IPv4 blocks and IPv6 subnets the European geolocations mentioned above as short-term rentals and on a long-term lease basis. Any organization that wants to use IPv4 resources in the eight European regions must use them in compliance with the RIPE guidelines.

All IP space provided by LeaseIPAddress has an excellent reputation and may not be used for mass-mailing, online scams or deceit, or other purposes that might result in blocklisting or blacklisting the IP addresses.

Dimitar Avr
LeaseIPAddress
+1 212-671-0112
email us here

You just read:

LeaseIPAddress Announced IPv4 Blocks in Eight European Geolocations

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.