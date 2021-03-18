LeaseIPAddress Announced IPv4 Blocks in Eight European Geolocations
LeaseIPAddress (LIPA) announced IPv4 subnets with geolocation in the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and the United Kingdom.
LeaseIPAddress (LIPA), a global provider of IP resources, services, and smart DRaaS solutions announced the availability of IPv4 subnets with geolocation in the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and the United Kingdom.
LIPA offers /24 IPv4 blocks and IPv6 subnets the European geolocations mentioned above as short-term rentals and on a long-term lease basis. Any organization that wants to use IPv4 resources in the eight European regions must use them in compliance with the RIPE guidelines.
All IP space provided by LeaseIPAddress has an excellent reputation and may not be used for mass-mailing, online scams or deceit, or other purposes that might result in blocklisting or blacklisting the IP addresses.
