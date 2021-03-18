Siora Surgicals has Come Up With its Excellent Range of Scrucan Cannulated Compression System
Siora's ISO standard quality range of Scrucan Cannulated Screws and their instruments.NEW DELHI, INDIA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Also known as Herbert Screws, Scrucan Cannulated Screws offered by Siora are intended to be used for fixing fractures, fusions, and osteotomies of both small and large bones accordingly. Scrucan Cannulated Compression System can also be used to fix diaphyseal fractures and metaphyseal fractures.
This cannulated screw system is admired for providing excellent stability and is considered best for providing emergency closed reduction and percutaneous screw fixation. Cannulated screws are also praised for their precise placement and reduced surgical time. These types of screws are also extensively used for the treatment of scaphoid fractures where one of the small bones (carpal bones) in the wrist gets fractured. Cannulated screws help in fixation of displaced scaphoid fracture and ensure proper healing of the fractured bone.
The role of cannulated screws is also seen for the arthrodesis of small joints. Most commonly, these screws are fabricated using ISO standard titanium considering its biocompatibility, strength, and reliability. And the Scrucan Cannulated Compression System offered by Siora is known for its unmatched quality. Many top orthopedic surgeons across the globe admire trauma implants provided by Siora including the cannulated compression system. This system comprises different lengths and types of cannulated screws including Partially-threaded screws, Fully-threaded screws, and much more.
Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. is a renowned orthopedic implants manufacturer having its FDA India-approved manufacturing unit in Sonipat, Haryana. With the dedicated support of its experienced and diligent professionals, the company has established its strong position in the market across the globe. Siora is also a trustworthy supplier of orthopedic implants in different parts of the world including Asia and Europe. All products manufactured by the company conform to ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, and WHO-GMP standards. Scrucan Cannulated Compression System offered by Siora includes Cannulated Lag Screw, Cannulated Cancellous Screws, Cannulated Compression Screw, and Cannulated Screw Driver. All the trauma implants including cannulated screws coming out of the manufacturing unit of Siora passes through stringent quality parameters to ensure supply of defect-free range. Plus, the packaging is done in ISO Class 7 (10,000) cleanroom environment to eliminate any risk of biological contamination.
With years of hard work and dedication, the company has gained numerous happy and returning clients in different parts of the world. Plus, Siora is also a reliable OEM orthopedic products supplier to some of the top market players in the industry.
