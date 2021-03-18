Alexander Springs Run project at CR 445 bridge will benefit visitors and the environment

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is working with partners to improve an access point to Alexander Springs Run at the County Road 445 bridge in Ocala. Public access at the County Road 445 bridge is temporarily closed now during construction, which is to be completed by June 2021. Once complete, the site will offer enhanced opportunities for anglers and wildlife viewers, along with safer parking and launch area.

Due to years of illegal access to the spring from underneath both sides of the bridge, the channel is now packed with sand and sediment, harming the surrounding fish and wildlife habitat and water quality. Currently, there are no structures in place to slow the spread of sediment flowing down the slopes and entering the waterway.

Thanks to a partnership between the FWC, the Ocala National Forest and Lake County, plans are underway to reconfigure the shoreline at County Road 445 and stabilize the soil near the bridge. This work will protect the Alexander Springs Run and its fisheries habitat from further damage.

The FWC recently began activities to stabilize this access point along Alexander Springs Run at County Road 445. The project will also stabilize access to the site for vehicle and foot traffic, as well as increase parking and accessibility for visitors. Planting vegetation will improve the fishing and wildlife viewing access point on the west side of the river. This project will greatly improve the overall condition of the site and provide additional protection of an Outstanding Florida Spring surrounded by the Congressionally designated area, Billie’s Bay Wilderness.

Learn how the FWC enhances aquatic systems in Florida by visiting MyFWC.com/AquaticHabitat.