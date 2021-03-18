Star Jones Zooms in on CODEIT INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (CIT) CEO Da'shone Hughey
AT CIT THEY DON'T JUST CODE. THEY CHANGE LIVESNEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former VIEW host Star Jones zoomed in on CIT’s Chief Executive Officer – Da’shone Hughey to discuss CIT’s plans and goals for educating those least likely to be involved with the highest level of technology. Star has interviewed - Kings, Queens, and Presidents of the United States but chose to interview Hughey after learning of his induction into Marquis Who’s Who.
As the first and only nationally recognized U.S. Department of Labor apprenticeship program in New Jersey specializing in engineering, CODEIT Institute offers critically needed software engineering education to individuals who possess the drive to be successful but who otherwise would not have the opportunity. CIT has expanded its offering into East Africa and recently signed a deal to train 100 Ugandans in Software Engineering.
SEE INTERVIEW: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uFUjZFLMQ1E
To learn more about available programs at CIT visit www.citinstitute.tech.
