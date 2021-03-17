THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, MARCH 18, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side) H.R. 6 – American Dream and Promise Act of 2021 (Rep. Roybal-Allard – Judiciary) The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary. H.R. 1603 – Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2021 (Rep. Lofgren – Judiciary) The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary. Possible Consideration of Suspensions (2 bills) H.R. 1112 – Protect Democracy in Burma Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 134 – Condemning the military coup that took place on February 1, 2021, in Burma and the Burmese military detention of civilian leaders, calling for the release of all those detained and for those elected to serve in Parliament to resume their duties, and for other purposes (Rep. Levin (MI) – Foreign Affairs)