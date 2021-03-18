ALAViDA Appoints New Head of Sales
Sales Veteran Yolanda Billinkoff Joins Canadian Leading Virtual Substance Use Management Company
Reducing short and long term disability claims is essential in our current economic climate.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALAViDA, Canada's leading provider for substance use management that helps people get help without leaving work, stigma-free and confidentially, announced the addition of Yolanda Billinkoff as Head of Sales. Based out of Ontario, Billinkoff will report directly to ALAViDA's CEO, Elliot Stone.
— Yolanda Billinkoff
Billinkoff comes to ALAViDA with over 20 years experience in healthcare, high growth verticals and talented teams. As Head of Sales, Billinkoff will work closely with plan sponsors, insurers, and advisors to add value to the health benefits ecosystem where employees face significant barriers to seeking treatment.
“We're excited to welcome Yolanda to our team, especially in a critical time when COVID has intensified the need for better solutions to mental health and substance use issues, particularly in the workplace” said Stone. “Her vast experience working with some of the top health tech companies will be key in helping clients who are concerned about employee health and their disability premiums during these uncertain times."
Billinkoff was most recently the Head of Sales at Akira, a virtual primary care application that successfully sold to Telus Health. Prior to that, Yolanda was the VP of Sales at Medcan, a private health clinic specializing in executive care. Yolanda credits time spent as a support worker at Community Living Mississauga “where I really learned how to listen to what people needed,” as essential to her success in sales.
"Reducing short and long term disability claims is essential in our current economic climate. Traditional rehab often costs $30,000 a month" said Billinkoff. "ALAViDA is a mere fraction of that, and over 82 per cent of members report greater control and reduced substance use in as little as six months. That's massive! I am excited to join ALAViDA in creating better substance use benefits with clients that generate a phenomenal 565 percent return on investment and show employees how much they are valued.”
About ALAViDA
ALAViDA is Canada’s first virtual care provider focused on the science of substance use management. TRAiL, our digital platform, connects members with behavioural coaches, therapists and physicians who work as a team to deliver personalized care right from your smart phone. With specialized packages for individuals, families and business, we support early intervention and help members set their own goals and achieve them – stigma-free, confidential and with 24/7 support. More than 82 per cent of members report greater control and reduced substance use in as little as six months.
