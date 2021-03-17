Post Session Report :: Wednesday, March 17, 2021

SB 120, PN 91 (Tomlinson) – An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in size, weight and load, further providing for conditions of permits and security for damages.A vote of 48-0 was recorded.
SB 69, PN 52 (Langerholc) – This bill will establish the Recovery to Work Pilot Program within the Department of Labor and Industry. The goal of the pilot program is to provide individuals in recovery from an addiction with career development opportunities and work experience through local workforce development boards. A vote of 28-20 was recorded.
