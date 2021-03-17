Senator Santarsiero Introduces Resolution Recognizing March as Endometriosis Awareness Month 

BUCKS COUNTY – March 17, 2021 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) introduced Senate Resolution 44, seeking to recognize March 2021 as Endometriosis Awareness Month.

“Endometriosis is a painful condition that only affects women, and can cause long-term health issues, including infertility,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “I hope that by designating March 2021 as “Endometriosis Awareness Month” we are able to raise awareness of this condition and empower women to take control of their health.”

A common health problem in women, endometriosis occurs when the lining of the uterus grows out and onto other areas of the body where it doesn’t belong. This disorder can have detrimental effects on a woman’s quality of life due to its very painful symptoms, and is most common among women in their 30s and 40s. Endometriosis can cause fertility issues for women of child bearing age and is a leading cause of infertility.

“As we draw attention to endometriosis, I encourage women to seek diagnosis and treatment from their doctor of this, and any other health concerns,” continued Sen. Santarsiero. “Bringing awareness to medical conditions like endometriosis allows us all to become better informed and to support those who have the condition.”

###