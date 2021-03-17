Sen. Hughes issues statement following horrific Atlanta-area spa shootings

PHILADELPHIA – March 17, 2021 – State Senator Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia/Montgomery) issued the following statement in response to the Atlanta-area spa shootings Tuesday evening:

“We stand with our Asian brothers and sisters because someone needs to stand with them today. The senseless murder of eight people in the Atlanta area, six of whom were of Asian descent, is a reminder that we have so much more to do to address hatred, racism, xenophobia and the myriad issues that fomented under the former president.

Our people are living in fear because of hateful, bigoted viewpoints that have been allowed to exist for far too long in this country. And that fear continues because as a nation we have never addressed the hatred that is at the root of these issues. That cannot be the case any longer. This tragedy is a reminder that more must be done to address the realities that are right in front of us.

We have seen a dramatic increase in violence and discrimination against Asian Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco, Oakland, Las Vegas, , Dallas, New York City, and numerous other places across the country . The Atlanta-area attack should not be treated any differently. The only way to win this fight against hate is to speak the truth and act to protect those whose lives are put in danger by the vile views that have become more mainstream in the past five years. That is our obligation.”

For video of the senator’s floor remarks on the tragic killings, click the links below: https://www.senatorhughes.com/sen-hughes-expresses-support-for-asian-american-community-following-atlanta-area-shootings/ https://www.senatorhughes.com/sen-hughes-says-we-must-speak-truth-take-action-against-hatred/

####