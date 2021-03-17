Hoyer Statement on House Passage of Legislation to Award U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police with Congressional Gold Medals

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the House passed H.R. 1085, legislation to award Congressional Gold Medals to the United States Capitol Police and the D.C. Metropolitan Police for defending the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021:

"Today, I was proud to join my colleagues in voting to present Congressional Gold Medals to the U.S. Capitol Police and the D.C. Metropolitan Police for their defense of the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Many questions still remain about the events of that day and the weeks preceding it, but one thing that is certain is that the overwhelming majority of law enforcement officers charged with protecting Members of Congress, our staffs, and U.S. Capitol employees performed their duties with distinction, courage, and sacrifice. As a result of their heroic actions, revealed to Americans in great detail during the presentation of the House Managers in the impeachment trial last month, countless lives were saved and injuries averted. Tragically, three officers lost their lives as a result of the January 6 attack, and dozens were injured. They and their families remain in my thoughts as the House takes this action today to honor their service and sacrifice in defense of our democracy. “It is deeply unfortunate that a number of House Republicans opposed this action as they attempt to erase the events of January 6 and deny the responsibility of a far-right, insurrectionist mob incited by former President Trump. The alternative resolution they have proposed insults the memory of the officer who was killed defending the Capitol and the two others who died as a result of the attack in its immediate aftermath, using language implying that the three officers did not lose their lives in the line of duty. Such disrespect for the heroes who courageously tried to protect the American people’s Capitol is disgusting. "With regard to heroism and courage, I want to make particular mention of the previous and current officers assigned to my protective detail because of my position as Majority Leader. These are men and women I have come to know and respect, some of them over the course of many years. They have become like family to me and to my staff, a constant presence and source of reassurance as we carry out our work. On January 6, their professionalism, bravery, and quick response assisted in preventing what could have been a terrible tragedy. We owe them an extraordinary amount of gratitude, and I know that other Members from both sides of the aisle share my deep admiration for their daily service and that of their colleagues across the U.S. Capitol Police force."