New, high performance weekly signals are now available for traders using ETF’s and their options

Profitable New Signals for ETF Traders
We are extremely pleased with this latest effort”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HottingerSignals.com, LLC is proud to announce the release of its newest algorithm for producing weekly trading signals on 5 ETF’s: SPY, QQQ, GLD, IWM, XBI.
The previous algorithms Hottinger Signals had been using were not providing a signal each week (due to market volatility caused by the covid virus). This new algorithm does produce a signal each week for each of these ETF’s.
Back-testing, which used data as far back as 2000, produced truly remarkable results:
Winning percentages were above 70%, and profit factors well above 4.
“We are extremely pleased with this latest effort”, said Fritz Hottinger, the company’s CEO & President. “We have been writing stock market trading algorithms since 1978, and this one is our most successful to date. There were no results worse than 70% and the profit factors ranged between 3.98 and 7.39, with an average of 5.47.”
He pointed out that these new results are based on the same formula used in all their other trading algorithms:
The trade entry is based on the Monday Open, and the exit is based on the Friday Close. “We do not presume to know any trader’s individual tolerance for risk. Thus, funds are exposed for no more than 5 days.”
“However, we believe most traders will make their exits mid-week. In fact, we are now publishing the possible Index Point gain for each weekly signal. The week closing March 8, our 5 signals produced 46.41 potential Index Points. And over 8 weeks these 5 signals have averaged 5.59 Index Points. This includes both long and short trades.”
HottingerSignals has a long history of providing information for trading the markets. They began to sell signals in 1990, prior to the introduction of the internet (6 Aug,1991), and were the developers of the E-Zone System, which they sold in 2014. Their first algorithm was developed while studying with Ibbotson (Stock Market Theory) and Roberts (Progressive Statistics) in the University of Chicago’s MBA course in 1978. They strive to continue providing traders with the most accurate signals by including a self-correcting feature in each of their algorithms. ETF index and option traders are invited to explore HottingerSignals history as well as the back-tested results for this newest trading algorithm and to take advantage of their free trial at https://hottingersignals.com/.
