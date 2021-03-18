Major golf event a boon for WA’s tourism recovery

Golfers at Mandurah Country Club, one of the host venues for the Masters Go Golfing Managing Director, Peter McCarthy (L) and City of Mandurah mayor Rhys Williams (R)

The inaugural Mandurah Masters Golf Championship will be among the first events to welcome interstate visitors since the WA reopened to all states on Monday.

With so many using the Mandurah Masters as a chance to see a little more of WA, this event will help boost the local economy and the tourism industry’s ongoing recovery from the impact of COVID-19.” — Derryn Belford, Tourism WA