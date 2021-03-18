Major golf event a boon for WA’s tourism recovery
The inaugural Mandurah Masters Golf Championship will be among the first events to welcome interstate visitors since the WA reopened to all states on Monday.
The inaugural Mandurah Masters Golf Championship will be among the first events to welcome interstate visitors since the WA reopened to all states on Monday. The event runs from 11 to 17 April and will attract upwards of 400 interstate visitors for a week-long celebration of golf, social and entertainment events.
In a welcome boon for tourism, these visitors are extending their stay to tour other regions of the State. Perth, Rottnest Island and the Margaret River region have been popular options for pre and post-event travel.
Tourism WA Acting Managing Director Derryn Belford said the Mandurah Masters event is showcasing Western Australia as a must-visit holiday and golfing destination.
“It’s fantastic that so many visitors attracted to the State by this event will be taking the opportunity to stay longer,” she said.
“The new WA Museum Boola Bardip and vibrant Elizabeth Quay precinct in the Perth CBD offering a range of attractions, accommodation and dining options, the epic surf and stunning beaches of Margaret River and the chance to see quokkas on Rottnest Island are just the beginning of what we have to offer people looking for a unique and unforgettable experience.
“With so many using the Mandurah Masters as a chance to see a little more of WA, this event will help boost the local economy and the tourism industry’s ongoing recovery from the impact of COVID-19.”
Open to male and female club golfers aged 35 years and over, the Mandurah Masters is a 4 round tournament for club golfers that will see them teeing off at The Cut, Meadow Springs, Secret Harbour and Mandurah Country Club.
Golfers will compete for a record $50,000 in prizes and lucky draws. Fostering fun and friendship, the event boasts nightly social events with live entertainment.
Australia’s most awarded golf travel company, Go Golfing, will host the Mandurah Masters. Tournament director Mark Hawley is excited by what Mandurah offers up for visiting golfers.
“Mandurah offers everything golfers want and more. There’s no shortage of top-ranking golf resorts, built by world-class designers, that offer up very different golfing experiences in diverse settings. Coupled with Mandurah’s seaside location, accommodation choices to suit all budgets, vibrant restaurant and hospitality precincts plus a plethora of tourism experiences and activities made it a natural selection. We’re confident golfers will love what Mandurah delivers and have committed to hosting the Mandurah Masters long-term,” he said.
Mandurah Mayor Rhys Williams is excited to showcase what Mandurah has to offer visiting golfers and partners. “Mandurah is perfectly positioned to host this great event. Not only will visitors be able to compete at our amazing local golf courses, but hopefully take the chance to enjoy our beautiful waterways, great local businesses and restaurants, and a huge range of tourism opportunities while they are here.”
Supported by the Tourism WA, and Visit Mandurah, the Mandurah Masters is the centrepiece of a major golf tourism promotion to attract big-spending golf tourists to the state. Golf tourists spend an average of $290 per day which is 30 per cent more than what the average tourist spends.
In addition to the Mandurah Masters, Go Golfing has secured more tournaments for Western Australia and will host a series of hosted golf tours around the State and golf holiday packages.
For more information visit www.GoGolfing.net.au/MandurahMasters
