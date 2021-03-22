Christina Fulton & Her Skincare Company Wins Best of Los Angeles Award "Best Luxury Skincare Products - 2021"

Actress and CEO Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christina Fulton, and her company Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty, Inc. wins Best of Los Angeles Award "Best Luxury Skincare Products - 2021" according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,300 professional members living and working in Southern California and celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. “We're honored to include Christina Fulton and her company Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty, Inc. into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

Christina Fulton is the CEO and president of Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty Inc. Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2016 and Incorporated in the state of California 2017. CFIB is a technologically advanced, premium, luxury skincare company. Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty Inc. is handcrafted by using extraordinarily high quality, extremely effective, exclusive ingredients manufactured only from Japan. Christina Fulton’s exclusive formula was developed and compounded by Christina and her partner, CEO Iki Sakakura of Japan’s Love Renaissance. Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty takes advantage of years of Christina’s knowledge and research, in addition to science, testing and technology using world-class masterminds from Japanese scientists, plastic surgeons, dermatologists, experts and a Caltech University Biochemist. Together they have paved the way to slow down the way we age.

Christina Fulton’s products use premium ingredients that are high quality, highly effective, in high concentrations. Throughout this anti-aging skin wellness product line, they are using exclusive combinations of 32 premium vitamins, emollients, healing and brightening agents, vital nutrients and anti-oxidants that are natural and cruelty free. Their technology and science behind all of the products are not only preventive but help protect and encourage your skin to repair. Their products act like your skin’s bodyguard.

Christina Fulton, is the matriarch of the famous actor, Nicholas Cage family(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicolas_Cage), they both share his son, Weston Coppola Cage. She is a mother, actress, inventor, fitness coach and a leader in skincare and wellness. She was raised in Idaho, daughter of a scientist and chemical engineer which paved the way for her to have the knowledge, passion and expertise in science and wellness.

