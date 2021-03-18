Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Supreme Court Repeats CLE for Poll Service

Image of an election polling site, with five people sitting at tables and several people standing in front of the tables

Ohio attorneys can receive four hours of CLE for election day service during the May primary.

On the heels of a successful program last November, the Ohio Supreme Court announced today that it will again offer continuing legal education credits for attorneys who serve as poll workers this May.

With the pandemic continuing to cause a shortage of precinct election officials, the Supreme Court is collaborating with the Ohio secretary of state’s office to help bridge that gap for the May 4 primary election.

“When asked last year, Ohio’s attorneys stepped up,” said Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor. “Given the success in helping carry out the democratic process, I know we can build on the good will of our lawyers for the next election.”

“When something works this well, there’s every reason in the world to continue it,” Secretary of State Frank LaRose stated.

For the November general election, 1,082 Ohio attorneys served as poll workers.

According to the secretary of state’s office, there’s a greater need this election cycle.

A recent poll worker recruitment survey of county boards of elections indicates that only 40% of the precinct election officials needed for the primary election have been recruited. That level is down from 71% in comparison with the last election.

In order to receive four hours of continuing legal education credit (CLE), an attorney must attend election official training and work at their polling location from open to close on May 4. Attorneys who volunteered in November can bypass the training requisite if no updated training is needed by the local county board of election or the secretary of state.

