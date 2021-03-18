TruBlue of Southern WI is growing and has added appliance repair to their list of house care
TruBlue House Care, located in Elkhorn, WI, is a full service house care company providing handyman, appliance repair, home assessments, and cleaning.ELKHORN, WI, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TruBlue is a full-service company that offers both bundled and unbundled services. Clients looking for dependable, high-quality, individual services can hire TruBlue for handyman repairs, cleaning services, emergency repairs, landscaping, seasonal services and minor home renovations. For clients looking for total house care solutions – especially seniors and busy families who want the comfort and convenience of owning a home without worrying about the maintenance hassles – TruBlue offers a House Care Plus monthly maintenance program. TruBlue also works with homeowners, realtors and rental property owners who need to get homes move-in ready quickly and keep them maintained as well as business clients.
Jeff and Susan launched TruBlue of Southern Wisconsin in the fall of 2018 and they earned the TruBlue Rising Star Award last year. Their franchise serves Big Bend, Mukwonago, Dousman, Eagle, North Prairie, Genesee Depot, Wales, Waukesha, East Troy, Elkhorn, Williams Bay, Fontana, Lake Geneva, Muskego, Wind Lake and the surrounding communities.
Jeff and Susan are now happy to announce the expansion of their business by adding another trade to help complete their home care package. Appliance Repair has been added as of March 1st 2021. "Our appliance repair manager Steve Conway has worked in the appliance repair business for over 30 years. His extensive knowledge will complete our services. The appliance repair will serve a more extensive coverage market than listed above because there is such a need for this type of service. Just call 262-379-4999 to find out if we cover your area. We are currently working with American Home Shield for warranty work and working on connecting with other warranty companies in the future."
TruBlue of Southern Wisconsin is bonded and insured and employees are background checked. To learn more, call 262-379-2024, email SouthernWI@TruBlueHouseCare.com or visit www.TruBlueHouseCar.com/southern-wisconsin.
About TruBlue
TruBlue provides one convenient and affordable solution for all your house care needs – inside and out. TruBlue’s services include house cleaning, household repairs, yard work, emergency repairs, seasonal work and preventative maintenance all handled by a personal House Care Manager. These affordable services are available year-round and customized to meet your needs and budget. TruBlue strives to provide affordable, worry-free living for seniors and hassle-free living for busy adults by providing full-service, trustworthy house care services. TruBlue even offers owners financing for the larger remodeling and property projects. Watch for TruBlue to the Rescue projects which are designed to reach out to neighbors in need of volunteer assistance.
