Covid Express Care Providing Rapid Home COVID-19 Tests in Chicagoland and Indiana

Fast Covid-19 testing choices include home tests, now available from Covid Express CareCHICAGO, USA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Covid Express Care announced the availability of the Lucira Rapid Molecular Home Test, which is the first molecular test accessible to patients outside of government or healthcare settings. The Lucira™ Covid-19 All-In-One Test Kit is a single use test, which detects the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, known to cause COVID-19. The home use test includes self-collected nasal swabs to acquire samples in individuals 14 years and older. The Lucira test is authorized for use in point of care settings and also for individuals aged 13 and under when a healthcare provider retrieves the specimen.
“Our company has been one of the leaders in rapid testing, PCR, antibody detection, telemedicine and home testing,” said a spokesperson for Covid Express Care. “With more than 15,000 tests performed, we are happy to now offer Rapid Molecular Home Test Kits. The test will detect the three new COVID-19 variant strains from the UK, South Africa and Brazil. This is a nucleic acid test that is molecular lab-based and the gold standard in the testing provider community. All you have to do is perform three simple steps, swab, stir and detect.”
This home test kit has been authorized under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). It is self-administered and easy to use. Positive results appear in 11 minutes and a confirmed, negative diagnosis shows up in 30 minutes. Users have the option of sending a photo of their test results to Covid Express Care in order to get a test confirmation letter.
COVIDexpresscare.com enables customers to order at-home test kits or book business Covid-19 tests, book a Covid-19 test via “Solv” or make a reservation for the COVID-19 vaccine. The rapid molecular home test is sold in multiple states. Same day delivery is available in Illinois locations that include Chicago, East Side, Lincolnwood, Lombard, Bolingbrook, Melrose, Naperville and Merrillville, Indiana.
