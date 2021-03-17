‘Let’s Go Fishing’ Program Seeks Instructors

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is seeking volunteers to become ‘Let’s Go Fishing’ instructors to pass on Vermont’s fishing tradition to the next generation of Vermonters. The department will be hosting a one-day training workshop for new instructors on Saturday, April 17 at the Edward F. Kehoe Conservation Camp in Castleton, VT.

Instructors in the ‘Let’s Go Fishing’ program organize and instruct clinics in their communities for Vermonters of all ages. Participants in the training workshop will learn how to teach a basic fishing clinic, as well as learn about regulations and ethics, aquatic ecology, fisheries management, habitat conservation and tackle craft. They will also be introduced to conducting specialized fishing clinics, including clinics on ice fishing and species-specific fishing. The class is informal, and it is not necessary to have a high level of fishing expertise to become an instructor.

“This is an excellent opportunity for people passionate about fishing to share their love of the sport with others. It is also an excellent resource for educators seeking to bring important topics such as aquatic ecology and habitat management into their classroom through hands-on activities,” said Fish and Wildlife’s Corey Hart.

There is no charge for the training, and all curriculum materials will be provided. Educators looking to earn 1 graduate level credit through Castleton University can participate on the training through a course titled Experiential Education in Aquatic Ecology & Habitat Conservation. The Castleton University course takes place the same day and time but includes additional work.

Bring your lunch. The workshop runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required, and you must be 18 years of age to participate. Those interested can register online at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/node/232 or by emailing letsgofishing@vermont.gov.

Once completed, pending a background check, attendees will become certified instructors and have access to program equipment and resources for their programs.

COVID-19 guidelines must be followed by all participants including wearing face coverings throughout the course. More information on protocol for the course participants will be shared upon registering.