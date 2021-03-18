Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
eHopper Services Inc., Launches Global B2B Marketplace To Connect Vendors And Merchants On A Single Platform

The goal of eHopper’s B2B Marketplace is to provide small businesses around the world with everything they need to continue operating their business, while also providing them with savings.”
— Gary Khabinski, Founder & CEO, eHopper Services Inc.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eHopper, the cloud-based point of sale (POS) platform, announced that it has launched a B2B Marketplace to connect vendors and merchants around the world on a single platform. The main objective is to provide access to valuable products, apps and services from eHopper and selected vendors to save time and money! All vendors are validated by the eHopper team to ensure quality.

The eHopper B2B Marketplace includes various products and services, such as free point of sale and marketing software, eCommerce, business productivity, online communication tools and much more. Merchants may start with a free set of products and can always add more products by browsing the Marketplace.

The eHopper B2B Marketplace launches with the following products and services, several of which are free of charge:
Point of Sale Software and Hardware
Payment Processing and Financial Services
● eCommerce and Online Ordering
● Website Hosting and Domain Registration
● Email Marketing and Reputation Management
● Social Marketing and SEO Tools
● Scheduling and Productivity Tools
● Much more is coming soon

As a result of these products and services, merchants will be able to increase their efficiency, save time and money. “The goal of eHopper’s B2B Marketplace is to provide small businesses around the world with everything they need to continue operating and growing their business during these challenging times, while also providing them with savings.” – Gary Khabinski, Founder & CEO, eHopper Services Inc.

The B2B Marketplace is available today for all eHopper customers and website visitors and can be used on any device, including desktops, mobile phones, and compatible iPads and Android tablets.

For more information on the eHopper B2B Marketplace please visit https://ehopper.com/b2b-marketplace.

