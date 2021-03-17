Agility CIS appoints global enterprise software exec Bruce Gordon as Chief Technology Officer
In this new role Gordon will lead Agility’s development of advanced, next generation cloud-native solutions for retail energy providers.MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility CIS, a leading global provider of cloud-based energy billing and customer experience solutions, today confirmed the appointment of Bruce Gordon as Chief Technology Officer.
In this new role Gordon will lead Agility’s development of advanced, next generation cloud-native solutions. He will be driving forward innovation in Agility’s product roadmap, overseeing global Development, QA, Testing and Dev Ops, and ensuring complete system security for the company’s clients. Agility will also benefit from his expertise in autonomous service design and big data platforms.
Bruce has more than 20 years of C-suite experience for leading global technology and enterprise software companies, across utilities, transport and logistics. He was previously CEO of US utility data software company GeoDigital, CEO of automotive software company Ushr, Senior Vice-President of Business Solutions at ABB-Ventyx, and Executive Vice President of Operations at logistics industry leader Descartes Systems Group. While CTO at Infor he led the company’s consolidation of the $2 billion industrial software market.
He also worked previously as a business unit General Manager for Oracle Australia and Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand for Dun & Bradstreet Software Services.
Agility initially built its business in Australia and New Zealand. These countries are world leaders in deregulating, decentralising and digitising their energy markets. Agility is the largest provider of billing systems in Australia with its clients collectively serving more than 2 million end customers.
Bruce Gordon, Chief Technology Officer of Agility CIS, commented:
“Agility has been operating at the forefront of energy technology for more than 20 years. I’m excited to build on this record, driving forward advanced, next generation cloud-native solutions that enable our clients to grow and adapt rapidly in decentralized, decarbonized, digitized energy markets.”
Craig Jones, CEO of Agility CIS commented:
“Bruce’s appointment will accelerate our development and acquisition of market-leading, innovative solutions for our clients. His deep experience in enterprise software, service automation and big data further strengthens the Agility leadership team and will help rapidly advance our product offering for clients.”
Bruce is a New Zealand national with extensive experience across Australasia. He is based in Florida, US, and will work primarily from Agility’s Atlanta office.
His hire builds on the recent appointment of experienced SaaS software exec Craig Jones as CEO, leading Agility’s global business, and David Forsyth’s move into the role of Chief Product Officer for Agility.
