Business Near Me Launches new Business Directory
Free Business Directory Listings available on BusinessNearMe.xyzHILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Near Me has launched a Free Business Directory for small and medium enterprises.
The open repository contains information about organizations that provide business support services and solo entrepreneurs. Business owners can add there listing for free and appear on location specific maps.
The directories aim is to create awareness of the existence of key support organizations, and connect businesses to a wider customer base.
Business Near Me started with an active Free Hilton Head Business Directory followed by a Free Boston Business Directory and now expansion to all states in the US.
The Directory, provides a one-stop-shop for locals looking to learn about entrepreneurs and businesses in their area.
“The BNM Directory will be a one-stop catalogue to access key profiles and relevant BSO contact information as well as the services they provide,”
The directory will also provide other relevant information on institutional initiatives and services available by local businesses.
The purpose of the Business Directory is to provide the user base with the information they need to become aware of, contact, locate and to raise awareness among locals of the business support services available.
It will also function as a central repository for BSO services and information open to locals looking to learn more about Businesses near them.
