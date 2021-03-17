Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 844 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,003 in the last 365 days.

Tokyo Kuntpunch Welcomes Comedian Jason Rouse to Hooking From Home Tonight at 9pm ET Live on YouTube

Comedian Jason Rouse is live on Hooking From Home Tonight at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Tokyo Kuntpunch hosts Hooking From Home every Wednesday at 9pm ET on YouTube

I met Jason at The Comedy Store, he was pretty cool, and we ended up becoming friends. He is very unique and I look forward to spending some time with him tonight”
— Tokyo Kuntpunch
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedian Tokyo Kuntpunch welcomes comedian Jason Rouse to the Hooking From Home podcast live, tonight at 9pm ET/6pm PT on YouTube and you may listen here www.youtube.com/tokyokuntpunch

“I met Jason at The Comedy Store, he was pretty cool, and we ended up becoming friends. He asked me to be on his podcast on a night when I couldn’t stop crying, and it really helped me to feel like I had a friend on a night when I really needed it,” says Tokyo. “I looked up Jason’s work and couldn’t believe how interesting he is and his sets are. He is very unique and I look forward to spending some time with him tonight.”

You may also get Hooking From Home on Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/k-ntpunch-drunk/id1509315264b on Tokyo’s website https://www.tokyokuntpunch.com/podcast
and on all other internet providers. Please feel free to rate and review.

You may follow Jason Rouse on Twitter at https://twitter.com/jasonrouse666 and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jasonrouse666/

You may follow Tokyo Kuntpunch on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/iamhungyung and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/iamhungyung

You may enjoy the latest episode of Hooking From Home with comedians Caitlin Alyn and Sarah Lawrence on YouTube here https://youtu.be/4T9Z0ipb81M

You may follow Hooking From Home on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/hookingfromhome/

You may subscribe to Tokes’s mailings at www.tokyokuntpunch.com/kuntakt

For all of Tokes’s links in one place https://linktr.ee/hungyung

About Tokyo Kuntpunch:

Tokyo Kuntpunch hails from projects of Beverly Hills and more recently MacArthur Park, the most famous drug park in Los Angeles. She spent her formative years in the cult depicted in the Netflix documentary "Holy Hell." Kuntpunch also performs music under her moniker, Hung Yung Terrarist and you can check it out here www.hungyungterrarist.com She speaks seven languages, and raps in three on her latest self-titled album, “Hung Yung Terrarist,” including French and Dothraki, the fictitious language from the hit series "Game of Thrones.” She has over 1M plays on Spotify, 750K video views in Japan, and 317K video views in Asia.

Kuntpunch has performed at The Comedy Store, The Stand, The Ice House, The Laugh Factory, and appeared on Kill Tony. After that appearance Tony went on to talk about her on The Greg Fitzsimmons podcast and with Adam 22 on the No Jumper podcast. Tokyo has been a guest on SiriusXM’s All Out Show, Karen Hunter, The Bonfire, I Want Radio and The Christy Canyon Show, as well as on popular podcasts, Race Wars, Jason Ellis’ High and Dry, The SDR Show, The Chip Chipperson Show, The Wet Spot, Mornin’ with Bill and Joanna and In Hot Water. She most recently appeared on 50 Cent’s website This is 50 https://thisis50.com/?s=hung+yung+terrarist

Lainie Speiser
Lainie Speiser Publicity
201-920-2777
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Hooking From Home Episode 47

You just read:

Tokyo Kuntpunch Welcomes Comedian Jason Rouse to Hooking From Home Tonight at 9pm ET Live on YouTube

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.