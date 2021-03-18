Introducing Novell Global’s Spring/Summer Jewelry E-Catalog

Ladies ring set with 0.75ct diamonds (39 pc). Ultimate comfort for everyday wear. Available in other metals by special order. Ladies's rose gold diamond ring with round diamonds (0.06 ct - 9 pc). Available in other metals by special order. Ladies' diamond ring with .20 ct of diamonds (19 stones total).

Novell Global’s 2021 Spring/Summer jewelry e-catalog features their best bridal jewelry, commitment ring designs, and stunning fashion styles.

RAHWAY, NJ, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novell Global’s 2021 Spring/Summer jewelry e-catalog is packed with multitudes of internationally tested innovative designs in bridal and fashion.

The E-Catalogue can be embedded on a retail jeweler’s website as a custom landing page, emailed to a customer e-mail list, or printed as a PDF.

It features a wide array of high-quality styles - all deliverable in twenty-four hours.

Items can be sent to a store or drop-shipped directly to the consumer using branded packaging.

View the private label eBook sample.

Some of the many program benefits include:

• 24-hour delivery on most items*

• Flash sale option

• Paid social media and support

• E-blast support

• Specialized in-store marketing and display materials

• Consumer referrals

• Sales rebates

• Much-much more…

Eligible retailers interested in the complete 22-point program details can contact the Novell Sales Team directly via email sales@novellglobal.com or call 888-668-3551 (ext. 2).

Novell Global Capabilities

Novell’s resume’ boasts nearly forty-five years of award-winning innovative jewelry designs. Novell’s pioneering visionaries were instrumental in the debuting of some of the industry’s most successful trends. Novell was among the first to re-introduce platinum in the early ’90s, spearhead the entry of palladium as a viable bridal metal in the early 2000s, and has become the go-to facilitator in online-jewelry fulfillment for the last 25 years.

In 2019, Novell merged with Continental Jewellery (MFG) Ltd., (an International Jewelry Conglomerate.) Since that merger, Novell has dynamically grown its manufacturing capabilities along with its portfolio of top-notch jewelry. Novell/Continental has one of the most remarkable jewelry-making facilities in the Americas (North and South).

Novell is now known for exceptional bridal and fashion jewelry in addition to its classic wedding ring offerings. They've enabled their partner stores entry into many exciting new jewelry revenue streams.

Novell is the industry’s “can do anything company.” They build private jewelry brands for artists, drop-ship programs for major e-tailers, and fast and reliable brand-savvy distribution for prominent retailer partners.

Novell can provide streamlined collections that do not require excessive inventory expenditures. The company’s “always on time” manufacturing routing process affords exceptional quality, delivery, and pricing.

The manufacturer exists to fulfill visions of unique branded jewelry and one-of-a-kind creations.

Reach out today and give them a try.