MERIDIAN BARRIERS END HIGH SPEED CHASE

Barriers supplied by Meridian Rapid Defense Group played a major role in ending a high-speed chase through the streets of California’s capital city, Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, CA, US, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti-vehicle barriers supplied by Meridian Rapid Defense Group played a major role in ending a dangerous high-speed chase through the streets of California’s capital city, Sacramento.

At one stage the pursuing California Highway Patrol officer clocked the Mustang at 125 mph.

The driver, who was later booked for DUI, ended up driving to the California State Capitol Building where Archer barriers were placed as part of a long-term security initiative. While still traveling at speed, the car struck the barriers which immediately brought the chase to an end.

Meridian’s CEO Peter Whitford said, “The barriers did exactly what they were designed to do. They stopped the car and those inside had only minor injuries. If the Archer barriers weren’t there that car could have done a lot more damage and possibly injured a whole lot more people.”

The driver and his female passenger remained in the overturned car until CHP officers pulled them out and arrested them.

The City of Sacramento worked with funding from the Department of Homeland Security to buy the barriers. They have performed many roles since including securing the White House Zone during the Capitol riots.

The Archer barriers are made of 100% USA steel and weigh 700 lbs. but are still very mobile and can be moved into place by one person in minutes.

“In Sacramento they have about 60 of our barriers and they use them for multiple events, whether it be around the Capitol building, for an event that the city is having or even a farmers' market. The Archer barriers fill a wide range of roles,” Mr. Whitford said.

Mr. Whitford explained that a wave of civil unrest across the country is prompting more cities to purchase the barriers. The company also rents barriers.

“Our demand has increased significantly,” he said.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com