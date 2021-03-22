Truflo and Dorian Drake Enters Strategic Distribution Agreement for XTF and Tru2O Pumps

Truflo Pumps, Inc., a leading centrifugal pumps manufacturer, enters an export management agreement with Dorian Drake International for XTF and Tru2O brands.

We believe XTF and Tru2O provide...high quality and efficient pumps for a variety of industries and applications in oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, pulp & paper, API processes, steel and mining.” — Jaime Escobar, Dorian Drake’s Industrial & Environmental Group Manager

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truflo Pumps, Inc., a leading worldwide manufacturer of centrifugal pumps, has entered into an export management agreement with Dorian Drake International for Truflo’s XTF and Tru2O brands. Under the new agreement, Dorian Drake will be responsible for XTF and Tru2O sales and distribution in select Middle East, Commonwealth of Independent States (formerly USSR), and South Asian markets.

Dorian Drake will as act as Truflo’s sales and marketing arm in these regions, with a special focus on developing distribution and promoting the XTF and Tru2O brands.

“Building distribution for our high-quality XTF and Tru2O pumps is an important strategic initiative for our organization,” said Fred Wilson, President of Truflo. “Dorian Drake’s field sales coverage, multi-cultural customer service, knowledge and experience will increase XTF and Tru2O’s export opportunities and provide our customers simplified and attainable access to our products.”

Commenting on the new arrangement, Jaime Escobar, Dorian Drake’s Industrial & Environmental Group Manager said, “we believe XTF and Tru2O provide an array of high quality and efficient pumps for a variety of industries and applications in oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, pulp and paper, API processes, steel and mining. We’re excited to offer XTF and Tru2O pumps to distributor customers in the target markets we serve.”

About Truflo Family of Companies, XTF Centrifugal Pumps and Tru2O Water and Process Pumps

The Truflo Family of Companies, encompassing Truflo Pumps, Inc., Tru2O, Inc., and XTF Corp., are global pump manufacturers headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, U.S.A., with plants in Korea, U.S.A., China, and India. Truflo supplies a full range of centrifugal pumps per API (API 610 11th Ed. and API 685 2nd Ed), ANSI (B73.1 and B73.3), ISO (2858), and DIN (24255), fire fighting pumps and pump systems, vertical stacked multistage, horizontal split case, vertical turbine, boiler feed, Kynar-lined slurry, and hot oil pumps.

The family of products service the following markets: oil and gas, mining, chemical petrochemical, pulp and paper, automotive, power, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, water and wastewater, and many other industries. Truflo has been in the pump manufacturing business since 1984 and proudly offers top quality products under the TRUFLO®, TRU2O®, and XTF™ brand names. To learn more, visit www.Truflo.com, www.Tru2o.com, and www.XTFpumps.com.

About Dorian Drake International

Headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., Dorian Drake International is an export management company that manages international sales, marketing, customer service, traffic, credit and collections for manufacturers selling in markets outside the United States. The firm staffs stand-alone sales teams in five distinct industries: automotive; foodservice equipment; hardware and lawn and garden; industrial and environmental; and medical. To learn more, go to http://www.doriandrake.com.