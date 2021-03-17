Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Taste of the Okanagan Partners with Mamas for Mamas to “Spread” the love with new Rosé Wine Jelly

Taste of the Okanagan has joined with National charitable organization Mamas for Mamas to ignite taste buds & to ignite change with a delicious Rosé Wine Jelly.

$1 from each sale of the Rosé Wine Jelly will be donated to Mamas for Mamas, who in turn will use the funds to support individuals & families facing poverty related struggles throughout the community.”
— Kelly Hale

KELOWNA, BC, CANADA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new 2021 motto has emerged: “Poverty relief because that’s our jam.” Mother daughter run business Taste of the Okanagan has joined with National charitable organization Mamas for Mamas to not only ignite taste buds, but also to ignite change through a delicious (and beautifully pink) Rosé Wine Jelly with Pink Peppercorns.

Kelly Hale, Owner of Taste of the Okanagan, tells us $1.00 from each sale of the Rosé Wine Jelly will be donated to Mamas for Mamas, who in turn will use the funds to support individuals and families facing poverty related struggles throughout the community.

Made with BC VQA Rosé Wine, Taste of the Okanagan once again highlights the richness of local bounty. Supporting local has been at the heart of Taste of the Okanagan since their creation in 1995, using Okanagan grown fruit and vegetables, as well as beer, wine and spirits.

This is not the first act of giving back to their community for the female run Taste of the Okanagan, they also offer guided fundraising campaigns for schools and teams, not only contributing their products, but also guidance and material for ensured success.

The message is clear with this latest launch: business can include giving back, and be delicious while doing so. Find the Jelly online at www.tasteoftheokanagan.com.

About Taste of the Okanagan
Founded in 1995, mother and daughter run Taste of the Okanagan Specialty Foods Inc, is a family run business based in Kelowna, BC, the heart of the Okanagan Valley. Using traditional methods of small batch preserving, using the freshest fruits, berries, veggies, local wines, spirits, and beers, their preservative and additive free goods are rich with award winning flavours, quality, and love.

About Mamas for Mamas
Mamas for Mamas is a national charitable organization that supports mothers
and caregivers in crisis by providing ongoing support to individuals and families facing various poverty-related struggles. Actively engaging with multiple levels of government and non-profit agencies; together they are working to change the systems that contribute to the vicious cycle of poverty, mental health issues, housing, and food insecurity and have recently expanded digitally across Canada

Further Information
https://tasteoftheokanagan.com
https://mamasformamas.org
https://www.instagram.com/tasteoftheokanagan/
https://www.instagram.com/mamasformamas/

Kelly Hale
Taste of the Okanagan
+1 250-491-9079
info@tasteoftheokanagan.com
