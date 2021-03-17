IDERA SQL Diagnostic Manager 11 Expands Performance Monitoring for Azure SQL Database
New features include full support for Azure SQL Database with new alerts and alert templates, custom counters, and cloud asset discoveryHOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDERA (an Idera, Inc. company) today announced the release of SQL Diagnostic Manager for SQL Server 11. This release features new support for Azure SQL Database and improvements in cloud database performance monitoring capability.
As more organizations migrate Microsoft SQL Server databases to the cloud, SQL Server deployments transition into hybrid cloud architectures. For hybrid environments, IT teams must monitor SQL Server database performance both in the cloud and in data centers.
SQL Diagnostic Manager 11 provides monitoring, alerting, diagnostics, and reporting of SQL Server database performance on-premise and in the cloud. This improves database administrator productivity and avoids slowdowns and downtime for business-critical applications.
The new release completes a series of enhancements across several product releases to extend support for Microsoft’s Azure SQL Database. Specifically, SQL Diagnostic Manager 11 ensures consistent monitoring and reporting across SQL Server on-premises, SQL Server on cloud virtual machines, and Azure SQL Database (i.e., database-as-a-service or DBaaS).
Database administrators can monitor Azure SQL Database and SQL Server from a single-pane-of-glass and an interface organized in the same manner for cloud and on-premises deployments. The consistent interface avoids the learning curve associated with different products or plug-ins required to monitor Azure SQL Database.
“SQL Diagnostic Manager boosts the productivity of database administrators and lowers the costs of ownership of SQL Server databases”, said Travis Jones, General Manager of Database Tools at IDERA. “Our new release introduces full support for Azure SQL Databases, allowing for unified monitoring of cloud and on-premises deployments.”
To learn more about SQL Diagnostic Manager for SQL Server 11, please visit https://www.idera.com/productssolutions/sqlserver/sqldiagnosticmanager.
About IDERA
IDERA provides database tools that help IT professionals improve data quality, boost data performance, and ensure data integrity across complex environments. A community of over 100,000 users in healthcare, financial services, retail, and technology relies on IDERA products to optimize business data and take advantage of new business opportunities. IDERA is a division of Idera, Inc. To learn more about IDERA, please visit idera.com.
