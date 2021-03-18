Blockchain Assessments to be added to DMC Companies’ Consulting Practice
There are more than 800 Blockchain platforms being used for commercial operations. All companies, large or small, need to explore blockchain technology.
Every company being formed or expanding its revenues and service needs to explore whether blockchain technology can effectively support the overall mission of the organization.”FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DMC Companies announced that it is expanding its consulting practice to include assessments of the use of Blockchain technologies in early and mid-stage companies. In making the announcement, they said, “At the present time there are more than 800 Blockchain platforms being used for thousands of applications. Every company being formed or expanding its revenues and service needs to explore whether blockchain technology can effectively support the overall mission of the organization.” A recent study of 3,000 global executives found that at least a third of their companies are seriously considering using blockchain technology.

DMC Companies also pointed out that almost every company is being affected in one way or another by Blockchains. In fact, the subtitle of John and Alex Tapscott’s bestselling book, “Blockchain Revolution,” reflects the conclusion they have reached after extensive analysis and thought: “How the technology behind Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies is Changing the World.”
In making the announcement the company highlighted the experience of its senior consultant, David M. Carlson, Ph.D. Dr. Carlson has managed more than $4 billion in technology investments and operations and has won many awards for leading technological innovations such as the creation and expanded use of the UPC symbol and its barcode for virtually all products worldwide, the use of satellite technology to connect thousands of retail locations and the early adoption of Intel based Unix devices. Awards include those from The Smithsonian Institution, Wharton Business School and Society for Information Management. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, a Masters in Industrial Administration, and a Ph.D. in Engineering; all from the University of Michigan, where he also taught Systems Analysis & Design and Experimental Psychology. He also recently retired as the Chairman on the Orange County California Audit Oversight Committee and has served as a member of the Board of Directors of companies in the United States and Singapore. References are available.
The Company can be reached at 949-872-3560 or through DMC@Fuuse.com.
