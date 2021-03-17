DEFUND THE POLICE? NO! “DEFUND THE FEAR”. ONLINE EVENT ON SYSTEMIC RACISM TO PREMIERE 4.3.21

Countdown to De-Fund The Fear: 4-3-21

VIRTUAL DIALOGUE DRAMATICALLY EXPOSES SYSTEMIC RACISM AND ESTABLISHES COMMON GROUND WHERE NONE EXISTS. https://vimeo.com/512106618

De-fund The Police? De-fund The Fear!” — Richard Stellar, Founder of The Man/Kind Project

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The premiere event will feature a controversial yet unifying rendition of “Lean On Me” sung by Freda Payne, Rapper Lil Joe, and the combined gospel voices of members of the Spirit of David and LAPD choirs.

Lean On Me will be premiered on April 3. We provide this link to the full song ‘for your eyes only’:

(use password leanonme) https://vimeo.com/524199020

LAPD Chief Michel Moore calls for investing in law enforcement, not defunding: https://vimeo.com/524192392

TEARS ‘Landing Page’: https://www.themankindproject.org/welcome

TEARS: Defunding The Fear will feature LAPD Chief MICHEL MOORE, civil rights activist and community organizer NAJEE ALI, retired LAPD sergeant, author, and commentator CHERYL DORSEY, and will hosted by actor/activist Anne-Marie Johnson.

The Man/Kind Project, Inc, a non-profit corporation whose mission is to fight racism and intolerance by uniting cultures through awareness, tolerance and empathy, will present the online event TEARS: The Event Against Racism and Stereotyping, premiering April 3, 2021. The Man/Kind Project will conduct a ‘virtual dialogue’ where

community activists and law enforcement critics challenge the Los Angeles Police Department. The purpose is to explore the possibility of finding common ground in an unforgettably blunt and engaging showdown of ideologies that impact all of us. April 3 kicks off the first episode of TEARS 6-part series.

This free event will stream live on www.themankindproject.org at 6 p.m., Pacific Time on April 3, 2021.

(trailers & additional info are available at www.themankindproject.org). Additional updates can be found here.

Anne-Marie Johnson and Freda Payne are available for interview. Visit our press page to request and schedule:

https://www.themankindproject.org/news-media/press

or write to info@themankindproject.org, or call: 213-369-1097

De-Fund The Fear Trailer