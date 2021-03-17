Unique Business Helps Restaurants During Covid
Restaurants have been forced into outdoor dining, but are now renting real palm trees to spruce up their make-shift dining arrangements.
We bring the tropics to you”CHESHIRE, CT, USA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the tough and interesting world of Covid, businesses have suffered, and none more than the restaurant industry. From closures, to limited seating, and people generally afraid to even go out, it has been a tough go so far. Outdoor seating has been all but forced upon the owners, but some businesses are turning a negative to a positive in a, shall I say, "Tropical Way"
— Co-Owner Brandon Hall
Brandon Hall, co-owner of CT Palm Trees and Tropicals, where you can rent real palm trees for the summer says, " We have seen a huge increase in restaurants wanting to rent palm trees for their make-shift outdoor dining arrangements. Some places had tables and chairs just set up in a parking lot, so to add palm trees to something like that, it completely changes the whole environment and keeps people coming back, and staying longer."
You heard that right, restaurants are renting palm trees and people are loving them. Brandon went on to say that over 20 new businesses reached out this past year and a flood of calls for this upcoming season are already pouring in. He also mentioned that not only does it create an amazing and rare ( for our area ) ambiance, it is an excellent marketing tool. "You will see people taking pictures with the palm trees and tagging their friends and posting it all over social media. It ends up being free marketing and pays for itself over and over again during the summer months" Brandon said.
It is great that in a time like this, people can find some tropical happiness while eating a burger at their local spot. Add in some Jimmy Buffet, a pina colada, and for that 2-hour dinner, it might just feel like you are far, far away on vacation.
CT Palm Trees and Tropicals not only rents these amazing palm trees to businesses but Brandon and his crew bring the tropics to homes all across New England and the Tri-State area! From lavish homes with amazing pools and decor to the everyday blue-collar worker, CT Palm Trees is spreading palmy love all across CT and beyond. In fact, he mentioned for the first time, they will be delivering palm trees to a hotel all the way in Delaware! How cool is that?
Brandon said that before covid people could rent palms for weddings, events, parties, anything, but the virus put an abrupt hold on that. The good news is, he mentioned already getting orders for weddings and events scheduled for later on in the summer, so hopefully, that is a sign of good things to come for all of us suffering during the pandemic.
With spring just around the corner, and most still not traveling on vacation this year, maybe, just maybe, CT Palm Trees can bring the tropics to you instead. So if you are in the mood for your own paradise, and live within a few hundred miles of CT, let Brandon and his team deliver you happiness and help make the summer of 21 be one to remember, for the right reasons.
If interested, visit www.ctpalmtrees.com
Brandon Hall
CT Palm Trees and Tropicals
+1 203-394-2745
contact@ctpalmtrees.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook