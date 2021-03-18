EASTEK INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN MEXICO

Amid pandemic, Eastek partners with Entrada Group and opens 3rd manufacturing facility in Mexico.

If you want to compete in today's global economy, you cannot let a pandemic slow you down.” — Dave Vrioni, President and COO of Eastek

LAKE ZURICH, IL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eastek International Corporation, a US-based global contract manufacturer, announced today that they are opening a new manufacturing facility in Fresnillo, Zacatecas, Mexico, to offer extended services to our customers.

Eastek, which has facilities in the US, China, Malaysia, and now Mexico, partnered with Entrada Group to establish the new facility at their manufacturing campus in central Mexico. Entrada Group is a firm that has guided international manufacturers in establishing and running their own Mexico productions for the last 20 years.

Plans to establish Mexico operations were developed due to changing market conditions over the last few years and the need to provide customers with greater diversity in their supply chains. The new facility is the fourth location for Eastek and the second in the previous 12 months, with the most recent being the electronic assembly operations located near Penang, Malaysia. Eastek Mexico will offer its customers Printed Circuit Board Assembly and Turnkey Assembly Solutions with expansion into other manufacturing solutions already in the beginning planning stages. Eastek Mexico will be fully operational by June 2021 with some existing customer programs, but the priority will be to focus on new business opportunities in medical, industrial, transportation, and consumer products. Manufacturing certifications for Eastek Mexico will include ISO9001 and ISO13485 by mid-year, with FDA and TS16949 by the end of 2021.

Thoughts from Eastek's Leadership

"If you want to compete in today's global economy, you cannot let a pandemic slow you down," says Dave Vrioni, President and COO of Eastek. "Eastek is very experienced with global production. We value the geographical diversity of operations, and we knew a presence in Mexico would be essential to support growth. As equally important, we made the strategic decision to work with an experienced partner like Entrada Group, which enables us to set up and run our own Mexico facility without lengthy delays or risk and without ceding any control of production or quality."

"The opening of our Mexico plant is a significant step in Eastek's expansion and move towards becoming a true, global supplier to some of the world's largest and best companies," says Bob Gerth, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Committee of Eastek. "Our goal is to attract the industry's best employees by offering a dynamic and rewarding work environment, serving our customers' most demanding needs. We are proud of the team we have assembled in Mexico and excited about their future."

Benefits of Manufacturing in Mexico

The advantage of having manufacturing facilities in Mexico will benefit our customers with open trade agreements and benefit Eastek by having access to a skilled workforce. Mexico has become known for its manufacturing of electronics and medical devices and for producing high-quality goods. The proximity to the US is also a benefit with the ease of a day flight to visit facilities, the same time zone as our US headquarters, and the faster delivery of products.

About Eastek International Corporation

Eastek International Corporation is a US-based, owned and, operated Contract Manufacturer. Since 1990, the company has provided world-class manufacturing services from Design for Excellence (DFX) support through distribution with a global footprint. As a vertically integrated contract manufacturer, Eastek delivers electromechanical sub-assemblies and complete custom products, specializing in Printed Circuit Board Assembly, tooling, turnkey assembly, and more. Eastek is a trusted partner by many Fortune 500 companies that require manufacturing for complex, low and high-volume production worldwide.

