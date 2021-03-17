Digital Trails selected amongst Clutch UK’s Top PR Firms
EINPresswire.com/ -- International Performance PR, SEO and digital marketing agency, Digital Trails, has been selected amongst the UK’s top 15 PR Firms by leading market research firm, Clutch.
The list, which recognises the top PR firms in the UK, is the result of a rigorous selection process and covers various industry specialisms, including: Corporate Communications, Crisis Management, Event Management and Online Reputation Management. Digital Trails stood out for their Crisis Communications and Reputation Management areas of expertise.
The industry recognition comes after a strong 2020 performance by the London-based agency, despite a challenging economic backdrop that affected most sectors and industries over the past year. Digital Trails has closed 2020 with three new international client wins, the retention of all existing clients, and plans for a new Amsterdam office in the first quarter of 2021.
Bogdan Marinescu, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Digital Trails said: “We are extremely excited and proud to be selected among Clutch UK’s top PR firms, as the ranking highlights our clients’ satisfaction with the hard work and positive impact we provide for their business. The acknowledgement is testament to the high standards of our work, and we’re incredibly pleased and humbled to see the quality of our services being recognised.
“I’d like to thank the entire Digital Trails team for making this possible, and our clients for their continued collaboration.”
Clutch Customer Experience Associate, Sharmili Mhepara said: “Positive messaging is important for a company’s success. Companies should feel confident in partnering with one of these firms for their next business journey.”
For more information about Digital Trails, please visit: https://digitaltrails.co.uk/
[ENDS]
Note to editors
For further press information please contact:
Sarah Ogilvie
Digital PR & Marketing Consultant
sarah@digitaltrails.co.uk
+44 (0)75 68 35 89 65
About Digital Trails
Digital Trails is an integrated PR and digital marketing agency offering multi-market digital strategy and execution services to clients in the U.K., U.S., Europe and the Middle East. With a core team based in London, Barcelona and Amsterdam, and more than 90+ in-market consultants on tap, Digital Trails is an agile and responsive new breed of agency, catering for clients looking for a boutique feel, but large agency capabilities. Our consultants are all based remotely in the UK and abroad, benefiting from improved work-life balance, while clients enjoy on-demand talent and in-market expertise.
