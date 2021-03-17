Fading Fame: Women of a Certain Age in Hollywood
FADING FAME is a fictional examination of the survival stories of women in Hollywood, told in ten short stories and two short plays.
And poor little Mary. She was a casualty, too. She had quit the movies. Or did they quit her?”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FADING FAME: Women of a Certain Age in Hollywood is a fictional examination of the survival stories of women in Hollywood, told in ten short stories and two short plays. Written by acclaimed writer and film historian Pam Munter, a nominee of the Pushcart Prize, among others—Fading Fame is now available in paperback and ebook, in the U.S, as of February 19, 2021.
— Pam Munter, Fading Fame
Fading Fame is the first of its kind to address both the ageism and sexism that have long dominated the film industry. Since the dawn of Hollywood, the industry has always been a fraught place for women. Regardless of fame, women have continuously worked in an industry upheld by systemic misogyny—from predatorial casting directors to surpassing their “prime years” (between the ages of 20-30) as actors. Fading Fame shines a spotlight on the less glamorous side of what it means to be a woman working in Hollywood. Through the fictionized lives of her female protagonists, Munter’s characters resemble the past lives of real women in Hollywood; from the downfall of actress and “America’s Sweetheart” Mary, to the betrayal of Doris’ once beloved husband, Munter takes the reader on a harrowing journey of female exploitation and realization of self.
The result is a clarion call for the protection and support of working actresses—women that are far too often underlooked, overshadowed, and underpaid in comparison to their male counterparts—and an awareness of the often devastating fallout in their later years.
In the international wake of the #MeToo movement, amplified by a year of social and political unrest, the discourse around the severity of women’s mistreatment in Hollywood has never been more prevalent. In this book, Munter’s elegant prose unapologetically reveals America’s centuries’ long exploitation and early career diminishment of Hollywood’s “aging” women. Fading Fame offers a place of solace during this time of national reckoning.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Pam Munter is a retired clinical psychologist, former performer, and film historian and has earned herself six higher-education degrees. Her many lengthy retrospectives on the lives of often-forgotten Hollywood performers and others have appeared in Classic Images and Films of the Golden Age. More recently, her essays and short stories have been published in more than 150 publications, such as The Matador Review, Literary Yard, Sad Girl Review, The Rumpus, Remington Review, The Willow Literary Magazine, as well as many others.
Munter has authored several books, including When Teens Were Keen: Freddie Stewart and The Teen Agers of Monogram (Nicholas Lawrence Press, 2005) and Almost Famous: In and Out of Show Biz (Westgate Press, 1986). Her memoir, As Alone As I Want To Be, was published by Adelaide Books in 2018. Her play Life Without was nominated four times by the Desert Theatre League, including the Bill Groves Award for Outstanding Original Writing and Outstanding Play (staged reading). She’s a Pushcart nominee, has an MFA in Creative Writing and Writing for the Performing Arts, and lives in Palm Desert, California.
ABOUT THE BOOK
Fading Fame is now available in paperback at $22.30, and as a Kindle e-book from $9.77, as of February 19, 2021.
ABOUT THE PUBLISHER
Adelaide Books LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate the publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers. All titles are published in paperback and eBook format and offered through our distributors for bookstore distribution in the US, and through Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers for online sale worldwide.
