03/16/21-POAMOHO TRAIL CLOSURE

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR SUZANNE D. CASE CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate News Release: March 16, 2021

POAMOHO TRAIL CLOSURE

(Honolulu) – The Poamoho Trail has been closed due to a large landslide event. The trail will remain closed and access permits will remain suspended until a hazard mitigation team has assessed the damage and potential hazards on-trail.

Located in Wahiawā, The Poamoho Ridge Trail is a 7-mile round trip hike which traverses along a ridge through mostly native forest up to the Ko`olau Summit.

Please check the DLNR Facebook page or Nā Ala Hele Trail & Access Program website for further updates.

