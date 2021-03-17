Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
03/16/21-POAMOHO TRAIL CLOSURE

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

SUZANNE D. CASE  CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate News Release: March 16, 2021

POAMOHO TRAIL CLOSURE  

 

(Honolulu) – The Poamoho Trail has been closed due to a large landslide event. The trail will remain closed and access permits will remain suspended until a hazard mitigation team has assessed the damage and potential hazards on-trail.  

Located in Wahiawā, The Poamoho Ridge Trail is a 7-mile round trip hike which traverses along a ridge through mostly native forest up to the Ko`olau Summit.  

Please check the DLNR Facebook page or Nā Ala Hele Trail & Access Program website for further updates. 

# # #

Media contact:

AJ McWhorter

Communications Specialist

Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

808-587-0396 (Communications Office)

