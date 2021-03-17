03/16/21-POAMOHO TRAIL CLOSURE
|
For Immediate News Release: March 16, 2021
POAMOHO TRAIL CLOSURE
(Honolulu) – The Poamoho Trail has been closed due to a large landslide event. The trail will remain closed and access permits will remain suspended until a hazard mitigation team has assessed the damage and potential hazards on-trail.
Located in Wahiawā, The Poamoho Ridge Trail is a 7-mile round trip hike which traverses along a ridge through mostly native forest up to the Ko`olau Summit.
Please check the DLNR Facebook page or Nā Ala Hele Trail & Access Program website for further updates.
