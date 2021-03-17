DLNR News Release: POAMOHO TRAIL CLOSURE

(Honolulu) – The Poamoho Trail has been closed due to a large landslide event. The trail will remain closed and access permits will remain suspended until a hazard mitigation team has assessed the damage and potential hazards on-trail.

Located in Wahiawā, The Poamoho Ridge Trail is a 7-mile round trip hike which traverses along a ridge through mostly native forest up to the Ko`olau Summit.

Please check the DLNR Facebook page or Nā Ala Hele Trail & Access Program website for further updates.

# # #

RESOURCES

(Images/video courtesy: Tessa Bugay via DLNR)

HD Video – Poamoho Trail Landslide 3.15.2021

https://vimeo.com/524490685

Photographs – Poamoho Trail Landslide

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/x3fl01l5vcs2921/AABLqp2Ewb9-BAe1r3v25_VUa?dl=0

DLNR Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDLNR/

Nā Ala Hele Trail & Access Program: https://hawaiitrails.hawaii.gov/trails/#/

Media contact:

AJ McWhorter

Communications Specialist

Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

808-587-0396 (Communications Office)