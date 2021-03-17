DLNR News Release: POAMOHO TRAIL CLOSURE
(Honolulu) – The Poamoho Trail has been closed due to a large landslide event. The trail will remain closed and access permits will remain suspended until a hazard mitigation team has assessed the damage and potential hazards on-trail.
Located in Wahiawā, The Poamoho Ridge Trail is a 7-mile round trip hike which traverses along a ridge through mostly native forest up to the Ko`olau Summit.
Please check the DLNR Facebook page or Nā Ala Hele Trail & Access Program website for further updates.
RESOURCES
(Images/video courtesy: Tessa Bugay via DLNR)
HD Video – Poamoho Trail Landslide 3.15.2021
Photographs – Poamoho Trail Landslide
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/x3fl01l5vcs2921/AABLqp2Ewb9-BAe1r3v25_VUa?dl=0
DLNR Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDLNR/
Nā Ala Hele Trail & Access Program: https://hawaiitrails.hawaii.gov/trails/#/
Media contact:
AJ McWhorter
Communications Specialist
Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources
808-587-0396 (Communications Office)