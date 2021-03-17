HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST March 16, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Daily and Weekly Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

48 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DOH reports 48 new cases of coronavirus today.

This report includes cases up until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. March 14, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 30 22,342 Hawai‘i 8 2,343 Maui 7 2,465 Kaua‘i 1 187 Moloka‘i 0 28 Lānaʻi 0 108 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 2 879 Total Cases 48 28,352++ Deaths 0 451

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 3/15/21 – Hawai‘i-1, Maui 14, O‘ahu-10, Kauaʻi-0

DOH and Community Partners Take Action to Address COVID-19 Race, Ethnic Disparities DOH has outlined state and community-based initiatives to address racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 infections and Hawai‘i’s vaccination efforts. A new report, “COVID-19 in Hawai‘i: Addressing Health Equity in Diverse Populations,” details the racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 infections and deaths in the state of Hawai‘i, documents the actions taken to reduce transmission across the state, and provides recommendations based on lessons learned from the COVID-19 response.

The data found that while vaccine uptake is higher than originally projected among diverse communities, outreach efforts to certain groups must continue. “We strongly value health equity for all people in Hawai‘i,” said Dr. Sarah Kemble, acting state epidemiologist. “While DOH’s equity report and vaccine administration data are new, the health disparities they reveal are long-standing and disproportionately impact some communities. This data emphasizes the importance of our diverse coalition of partners who are targeting outreach to these communities. All of us will continue to work together to ensure that Hawaii’s response to the pandemic is equitable.” To view the report:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/department-of-health-community-partners-take-action-to-address-covid-19-race-ethnic-disparities/

Department of Public Safety : Statewide Inmate Testing Continues COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) reports one (1) negative inmate test result and 16 more inmate recoveries. That means the total active positive inmate cases dropped to 13. No MCCC inmates have required hospitalization due to COVID-19.

“MCCC hasn’t seen a positive case reported in five days. All the credit goes to our hard-working and dedicated MCCC health care and facility staff who have been working tirelessly long hours, following the pandemic plan to medically isolate, quarantine, and cohort inmates, and ultimately bring the cluster under control,” said Tommy Johnson, PSD deputy director for Corrections.

Although all other facility inmate populations are clear of the virus, mass testing continues with DOH assistance. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center reported 26 negative inmate results. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

15,205 Passengers Arrive on Monday

Yesterday, a total of 15,205 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 9,670 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,533 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

