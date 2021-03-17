Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tallest vs Shortest NBA Players

The average US male is 5’7.5 tall and almost 10 inches shorter than the average NBA player.

USA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The average US male is 5’7.5 tall and almost 10 inches shorter than the average NBA player. Sadly, that’s not tall enough for the NBA: the shortest NBA players in 2021 are 5’10 and the tallest NBA player in 2021, Tacko Fall, is 7’5 - over 1.5 feet taller than the average US male.

The number of super-tall players in the NBA is growing; the 2020 - 2021 season is the first time there are over twenty over seven feet tall NBA players. Players who are under six feet are much rarer - only nine players’ heights start with a 5.

The shortest NBA players in the 2020 - 2021 season are Jared Harper (Knicks), Tremont Waters (Celtics), Facundo Campazzo (Nuggets) and Markus Howard (Nuggets); they are all 5’10 - two and a half inches taller than the average US male.

How much do the tall players benefit from their height? We compiled an infographic based on the average stats of all under 6 feet tall players vs all over 7 feet tall players.

The tall players have played on average 2 min 30 seconds more per match
Tall players made 2.9 points more than the short players
Short players are better at free throws with 73% accuracy vs 60% of the tall players
There are over three times more 7+ feet players than under 6 feet tall players

The height of the player dictates which position he is going to play: all short players are Guards and all tall players are either Centers, F-Cs or C-Fs.

Find the full story here.

