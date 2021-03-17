The First Machine To Make ALL Favorite Drinks

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 6th, 2021, CUBO is set to release its Kickstarter campaign for the first Machine ever to all your favorite drinks—Lattes, Smoothies, Wellness Drinks, and Cocktails—hot OR cold, all at the touch of a button. Each made with clean ingredients, with over 90% of them being plant-based, and each of them being naturally sweetened. CUBOPods come in 4 delicious categories that offer a variety of nutritious flavors: Barista, Smoothies, Plus, and Mikks.

CUBO Barista offers Cold Brew Lattes, Mochas, Golden Lattes, and Matcha Lattes, each made with plant-based milk and a few made with a powerful mixture of MCT oil.

Cubo Smoothies brings a blend of the finest fruits so anyone can squeeze the day: Yellow, made with fresh mango, turmeric, ginger, and passionfruit; Orange, made with juicy oranges, bananas, fibrous carrots, and blood oranges; Green, made with a blend of superfoods including Spirulina, cucumber, mint, and lime; and Ruby, an exotic red blend of Guava, Raspberry, and Blueberries.

CUBO Plus brings all wellness nutrients into 4 delicious drinks: Beauty—made with Collagen and natural protein plus a burst of antioxidants from Beets. Detox—a powerful mixture of lemon, ginger, apple cider vinegar, and wheatgrass to get your body and metabolism going. Horchata—a creamy blend of horchata for natural plant-based energy that lasts. Relax—made with chamomile and passionfruit for a refreshing way to unwind.

CUBO Mikks—2 delicious non-alcoholic drinks bringing a taste of vacation. Both Margarita and Pina Colada flavors are made with clean, tropical ingredients.

"No need to stand in line at a cafe or spend the time cutting, peeling, washing, blending fruit for a drink in the morning; just grab your desired flavor from your freezer, choose your desired temperature or icy level, and press start", says Nicolas, founder of CUBO.

After each drink, CUBO self cleans to prepare for the next drink! It is built-in with 3 cleaning options for a basic, deeper, or detergent clean! If users have questions at any time, CUBO is also built with a personal assistant! QR codes show tutorials for any question a user might have or they can connect with someone on CUBO's team for more assistance if needed.

CUBO plans to start funding through Kickstarter on 4/6 and will offer over nearly 50% of the machine to the first 40 pledges. The next set of pledges will get a discount as well! Everyone else will be able to pre-order the machine and have first access to the machine and CUBOPods.

CUBO all started in the kitchen with founder, Nicolas, and his wife, Carol. Nicolas realized how many mornings they were running late because Carol always had to make a smoothie or wait in line at a cafe for a coffee; and he knew there had to be an easier, simpler way. So he met with his life-long friend, Denis, and the two started building the CUBO machine. After 4 years of trial and error, they are beyond excited to bring CUBO to life and into homes in the Los Angeles area.