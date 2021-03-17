Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 864 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,797 in the last 365 days.

Special Holidays has Launched Ghumney.com - Dedicated Domestic Holiday Travel Portal

Ghumney Logo

Ghumney Logo

Ghumney

Ghumney

Launch of Ghumney.com, One of India’s only domestic travel portal venture by 3 times National Awardee Special Holidays

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Special Holidays has launched Ghumney.com, one of India’s Only Domestic Holiday Travel Portals. Special Holidays Ltd - 3 times National Awardee is following the Hon’ble PM’s vision to ‘See India First’. Ghumney is the platform for bespoke travel for wanderlust and unique experiences for who wish the green, conscious and sustainable tourism. Ghumney is offering AI feature that will guide and assist you to navigate the book instantly and plan your special holidays in India

Ghumney.com is offering customize packages, activities, hotels which is powered wit Artificial Intelligence to guide and assist you in real-time to help you customize and design your trip and vacation special.

Are you a beach lover? Or an adventure enthusiasts. Either you like the nature and hills or the historical places. You can get all the interest at one place. We also provide the Car Rentals at competitive costs with professional services.

For the success of India Domestic Holidays only, we are launching Ghumney App soon within another 15 Days, to ensure the travellers to book their online and offline trips with guidance, assistance and all confirmation.

Ghumney.com is offering the short and lengthy tours and itineraries to make traveller experience better and success the Incredible India campaign.
To adequately address the vision of Dekho Apna Desh, Ghumney.com is an exclusively and unique platform for Indians. The vision of Special Holidays, With Ghumney.com, we are trying to write the new history chapter of Domestic Holiday Travel.

There is something for everyone here at Ghumney.com

Sandeep Jain
Ghumney
+91 98114 42567
booking@ghumney.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

See India First with Ghumney

You just read:

Special Holidays has Launched Ghumney.com - Dedicated Domestic Holiday Travel Portal

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.