Special Holidays has Launched Ghumney.com - Dedicated Domestic Holiday Travel Portal
Launch of Ghumney.com, One of India’s only domestic travel portal venture by 3 times National Awardee Special HolidaysNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Special Holidays has launched Ghumney.com, one of India’s Only Domestic Holiday Travel Portals. Special Holidays Ltd - 3 times National Awardee is following the Hon’ble PM’s vision to ‘See India First’. Ghumney is the platform for bespoke travel for wanderlust and unique experiences for who wish the green, conscious and sustainable tourism. Ghumney is offering AI feature that will guide and assist you to navigate the book instantly and plan your special holidays in India.
Ghumney.com is offering customize packages, activities, hotels which is powered wit Artificial Intelligence to guide and assist you in real-time to help you customize and design your trip and vacation special.
Are you a beach lover? Or an adventure enthusiasts. Either you like the nature and hills or the historical places. You can get all the interest at one place. We also provide the Car Rentals at competitive costs with professional services.
For the success of India Domestic Holidays only, we are launching Ghumney App soon within another 15 Days, to ensure the travellers to book their online and offline trips with guidance, assistance and all confirmation.
Ghumney.com is offering the short and lengthy tours and itineraries to make traveller experience better and success the Incredible India campaign.
To adequately address the vision of Dekho Apna Desh, Ghumney.com is an exclusively and unique platform for Indians. The vision of Special Holidays, With Ghumney.com, we are trying to write the new history chapter of Domestic Holiday Travel.
There is something for everyone here at Ghumney.com
Sandeep Jain
Ghumney
+91 98114 42567
booking@ghumney.com
