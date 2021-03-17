Creatio Recognized Among 100 Companies that Matter Most in Knowledge Management by KMWorld
The 2021 KMWorld 100 is a list of leading-edge knowledge management companiesBOSTON, MA, USA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced it was named one of the KMWorld 100 companies that matter most in knowledge management. Creatio believes it was recognized thanks to the agility and innovation of its platform that empowers organizations to transform into low-code companies thus quickly adapt to change.
"Flexibility, agility, and the ability to pivot are attributes that have become critical to forward-thinking companies—and that is particularly the case now. Successful organizations don't want to merely survive; they want to dominate their market sectors. But to do that, they need the right tools and products," said Tom Hogan, Group Publisher at KMWorld. "Amidst the dramatic changes taking place today, innovative organizations are seeking new approaches to improve their processes. The 2021 KMWorld 100 is a list of leading-edge knowledge management companies that are helping their customers to expand access to information, leverage new opportunities, and accelerate growth."
The annual list recognizes organizations that ensure a timely flow of targeted information and includes companies focused on areas such as analytics, collaboration, content management and services, customer and employee experience, workflow, and document management.
Creatio empowers mid-size to large enterprises to automate customer-facing and operational processes at speed and scale. Its offering is an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service, and operations. The company has created a world where everyone can automate business ideas in minutes.
Creatio is consistently recognized by top industry analysts, including Gartner and Forrester. It’s been included into five Gartner Magic Quadrants and seven Forrester Waves, named a Leader in two Gartner Magic Quadrants — for Sales Force Automation and CRM Lead Management — in 2019 and 2020.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company combines an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Creatio is highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts and together with hundreds of partners, operates in 110 countries worldwide. More information can be found at www.creatio.com.
About KMWorld
With more than 25 years of market coverage experience serving both technology professionals and executive management, KMWorld is the premier resource for actionable advice and real direction on solutions and strategies in knowledge, content, document and information management today. From advanced news and trends analysis, to case studies and in-depth research, KMWorld guides more than 50,000 IT and business professionals at organizations across North America involved in the evaluation, recommendation, and purchase of enterprise technology products and services. We believe that successful businesses today rely on the careful balance of technology, process, and people. KMWorld delivers the market knowledge, process management skills and best practices to make that happen. More information can be found at www.kmworld.com.
Vera Mayuk
Creatio
+1 617-765-7997
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn