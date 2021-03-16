Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lagana Statement on Nomination of Rachel Wainer Apter to the New Jersey State Supreme Court

Trenton – Senator Joseph Lagana (D-Bergen/Passaic) issued the following statement on the nomination of Rachael Wainer Apter to the New Jersey Supreme Court:

“Mrs. Wainer Apter’s impressive legal background and personal dedication to ensuring all people receive equal treatment and protection under the law make her a truly inspiring choice to serve on the New Jersey Supreme Court.

“The merit of her appointment is clear when you consider her extensive appellate experience, having appeared and argued cases in multiple states. And, of course, she has learned much so from the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg through a coveted U.S. Supreme Court clerkship.

“My support was ultimately cemented after discussing at great length with her the thoughtful and reasoned approach she would have to serving on New Jersey’s highest court and seeing the passion she has for defending civil rights and upholding the rule of law.”

