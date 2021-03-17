BE A HERO DURING THE PANDEMIC

SocialBox.Biz is inviting additional organizations to release their old tech to their life-changing program

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- SocialBox.Biz, a digital inclusion platform that works to find old, outdated, and unneeded laptops, and rehome them to those in need, this week received an international shout out from the Independent newspaper.Named as “hero innovators and change makers in 2021,” by the Independent Newspaper as a testament to their Laptops for the Homeless and Elderly Initiative, SocialBox.Biz is proving what’s possible when companies and organizations come together to better society.“Digital inclusion has become paramount, and we all need to be part of the conversation,” said Peter Paduh, Founder of SocialBox.Biz. “We want to thank all the business heroes that joined our initiative during this challenging time.”SocialBox.Biz team uploaded a podcast of the BBC interview recording from 11 March 2021 with their founder:Carolyn Williams of SocialBox.Biz said that many of us probably take for granted our ability to go online to meet friends and loved ones, or do our shopping from the safety of our homes. She hoped that companies and individuals will start to take notice of the SocialBox.Biz campaign now and release their old tech.Carolyn said: "We need every organisation to start looking at their procurement policy to help tackle digital isolation. We need their old technology as soon aspossible to support those in need.""If you’re a company, or a larger organisation we need your old laptops and other no longer needed tech now for our long-standing initiative. The pandemic has shone a light on digital poverty and we have a manifesto, which includes eradicating digital poverty by 2030." Commented Carolyn and the team at SocialBox.Biz.Read more and share even if you are not able to contribute your old tech at this time:SocialBox.Biz is inviting additional organizations to release their old tech to their life-changing program.To read the Independent article, visit:For more updates To follow SocialBox.Biz on Twitter, visit:

