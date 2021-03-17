Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Federal judiciary releases 2020 annual report

Along with the rest of America, the Judiciary confronted significant challenges in 2020, led by the need to meet its constitutional obligations amid a deadly global pandemic. Federal courts learned to keep operations going, despite restricted access to courth­ouses, with a quickly evolving reliance on technology and the resilience of a 30,000-strong workforce, according to the Annual Report of the Director, Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, published on Tuesday, March 16.

The report details the Judiciary’s response to the COVID-19 crisis as well as its perseverance through other extraordinary challenges during the year. 

Read more at: https://www.uscourts.gov/news/2021/03/16/judiciary-releases-annual-report-and-judicial-business-2020

