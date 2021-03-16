THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side) H.J.Res. 17 – Removing the deadline for the ratification of the equal rights amendment (Rep. Speier – Judiciary) The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary. H.R. 1620 – Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2021 (Rep. Jackson-Lee – Judiciary) The Rule provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary. The Rule makes in order 41 amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found here. Postponed Suspensions (3 votes) H.R. 1085 – To award three congressional gold medals to the United States Capitol Police and those who protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, as amended (Rep. Pelosi – Financial Services) H.R. 1651 – COVID–19 Bankruptcy Relief Extension Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary) H.R. 1652 – VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary)