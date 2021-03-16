Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 994 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,774 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

H.J.Res. 17 – Removing the deadline for the ratification of the equal rights amendment (Rep. Speier – Judiciary)

The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.

H.R. 1620 – Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2021 (Rep. Jackson-Lee – Judiciary)

The Rule provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.

The Rule makes in order 41 amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc.  A full list of amendments can be found here.

Postponed Suspensions (3 votes)

  1. H.R. 1085 – To award three congressional gold medals to the United States Capitol Police and those who protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, as amended (Rep. Pelosi – Financial Services)
  2. H.R. 1651 – COVID–19 Bankruptcy Relief Extension Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary)
  3. H.R. 1652 – VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary)

You just read:

THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17, 2021

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.