PR 21-03 Farinelli vs. City of Pawtucket – Violation found

The Complainant alleged that the Police Department violated the APRA by redacting the face of an officer in video footage taken from a surveillance camera inside the common area of a police station. The Department alleged the redaction was appropriate under the privacy balancing test, but the Complainant alleged there was a public interest in the officer's facial expression during an encounter with civilians. In the particular circumstances of the record presented in this case, this Office found that the public interest outweighed the asserted privacy interest and that the video should have been produced without the officer's face redacted. VIOLATION FOUND

